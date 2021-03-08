James William Poffenberger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James William Poffenberger 93, Salem Township, Salem, died at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon.

He was born on June 11, 1927, in Westmorland County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John William and Catherine May (McDonald) Poffenberger.

He was formerly employed at the Salem A&P Meat Packing Plant until his retirement.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

He is survived by his sons, Neil of Hanover, Pennsylvania and Kirk (Jen) of Salem; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Lois June (Kirkland) Poffenberger whom he married on January 15, 1955 and died November 29, 2016; a son, Mark Poffenberger and two grandchildren.

No services to be held, burial to be in Franklin Square Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

Plant a tree in memory of James by clicking here.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.