James Ray Courtwright, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Ray Courtwright 58, of Knox Twp., Alliance, died at his home early Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was born on January 14, 1962 in Germany, son of the late James H. and Marjorie Ann (Williams) Courtwright.

He served in the US Army.

He is survived by his siblings Anita Smith-Alliance, Joe (Kim) Courtwright-Beloit and Brenda Wayt- Carroll County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Vicky Courtwright-Alderman.

Services will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

Salem Honor Guard will be in charge of the services.

Please bring a mask and wear it, keep with social distancing. Due to Covid-19, there will be a delay until he will be interned at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio