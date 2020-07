WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Hurst 67, of Washingtonville, died at 10:02 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio.

He was born on October 26, 1952, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late James T. and Adonia J. (Allmon) Hurst.

Arrangements are being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

