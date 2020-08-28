James Harrison Rogers, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Harrison Rogers, Jr., 96, of Salem, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 11:15 p.m. at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on March 13, 1924 in Keyser, West Virginia, the son of the late James H., Sr. and Jennie (Smith) Rogers.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during WW2 and Korean Wars.

He graduated from West Virginia University with a Master’s Degree in Pharmaceuticals, later working as a pharmaceutic representative for Ciba-Gieby and he serviced western PA and eastern Ohio. He had also served as an Ohio State Highway Patrolman in the early 50s.

Once he retired, he enjoyed traveling all over including Europe.

Jim was also a member of the Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his three children, J. Daniel Rogers of Salem, J. Mark Rogers of Poland and M. Bruce Rogers of Canfield, as well as two grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine L. (Engeter) Rogers, who he married on June 15, 1952 and siblings, John S. Rogers, Robert A Rogers, Virginia Perry and Warren Rogers.



Services will be held on Friday, August 28 at 1:30 p.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Alan Smearol of the church officiating. The Salem Honor Guard will offer military honors at the beginning of the services.

The burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

