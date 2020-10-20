Irene M. (Miller) Hershberger, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Hershberger, 83, of Lisbon, Ohio, went home to be with her Savior Jesus on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside.

She had been under the care of Community Hospice following a short illness.

Irene was born July 26, 1937, in Walnut Creek, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elvina (John L.) Raber.

Irene was known for her amazing Amish style cooking and baking.

In her younger days, Irene worked as a nurses aid at Joel Pomerine Memorial Hospital in Millersburg, Ohio, but the majority of her employment was as a cook and baker for various restaurants, including The Der Dutchman Restaurant in Walnut Creek. She loved to cook and bake, especially for her family and friends! She cooked for many church functions and camps. She also cooked for the Banquet of Salem for many years.

Irene’s other hobbies included sewing, gardening and reading. She was a long time member of the First Christian Church of Salem. Her life was dedicated to her family and her faith in God. Irene was a wonderful devoted wife and mother and an extremely fun, loving and greatly cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her son, Gary (Debbie) Hershberger of Middlefield, Ohio and her daughter, Gloria (Bud) Weekley of Lisbon, Ohio; grandchildren, Raymond (Lindsey) Pate, Joshua (Jennifer) Hershberger, Seth (Gayla) Pate, Sarah (Steve) Blake, Nathan Pate, Amanda (Shawn) Haines, Laura (Dave) Roeser; great-grandchildren, Hannah (Thomas) Malkamaki, Grace Hershberger, Emily, Ethan and Seth Blake, Isaac, Abigail, Elijah and Ava Pate, Shawn and Levi Haines, Caleb, Mylan and Layla Pate, Lucy Irene, Lincoln and Silas Roeser. She is also survived by a sister, Martha (Terry) Rheese, Uncle Melvin (Betty) Miller and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Elvina and John L. Raber and her husband of 60 years, Ervin M. Hershberger.

Friends may call on the family on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Salem First Christian Church, 1151 E. 6th Street, Salem, Ohio, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

Services will follow the visitation at the church at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Pastor Leonard Moore will be officiating.

Burial will follow in the Schrock Family Cemetery in Walnut Creek, Ohio.

Donations may be made to First Christian Church of Salem or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, 330-343-7605. www.myhospice.org

Arrangements were lovingly made by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irene M (Miller) Hershberger, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: