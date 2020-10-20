Howard Joseph “Joe/Shaggy” Dominick, Salineville, Ohio

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Joseph “Joe/Shaggy” Dominick, 76 of Salineville, (formerly of Poland/Struthers/Youngstown area) passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home, with his loving wife nearby.

He was born August 25, 1944, in Arcadia, Pennsylvania, to the late Frank and Alice (Lydic) Dominick.

He worked 30 plus years at General Motors – Lordstown as a utility man and served as a Union Rep before retiring. He moved to the country to live out his retirement and to raise his youngest daughter with his wife, Charlotte.

He enjoyed sitting at the local convenience store and “shooting the breeze” with the residents of our small town. He went to Rogers Sale every Friday searching for a deal and visiting his friends that he made there. He also made a weekly trip to the VFW to play cards.

Along with his wife, Charlotte, he is survived by his children; Mike (Louise) Dominick of Mississippi, Johnny (Mandy) Dominick of Ohio, James (Mick) Phipps of Ohio, Melissa Lantier of North Carolina, Brandy (Justin) Glasgow of Virginia. In addition, he is survived by siblings; Shirley Diane (Ronald) Vargo of Texas, Donna Paulette (Leo) Day of New Springfield, Ohio, Frank Dominick of Texas, James Dominick of Michigan and Katy Dominick of Texas as well as, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Katherina (Macheta) Dominick and siblings; Mary Alice Horner, Peter Dominick and infant Michael Dominick.

It was Joe’s wishes that there be no services or viewing held. Please leave words of comfort or fond memories at www.apgreenisenfh.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem, OH.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Howard (Shaggy/Joe) Joseph Dominick, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: