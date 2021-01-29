Hilda S. (Weber) Beck, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hilda Sophia (Weber) Beck, 101, passed away in her sleep at 4:03 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon, where she had been recovering from a fall.

Mrs. Beck had lived at Whispering Pines Village in Columbiana since 2019, moving from Salem, where she had spent most of her life.

She was born in Salem on August 8, 1919 to the late Katharina Harbert Weber and Martin Weber.

She had worked at McBane-McArtor Drug Store and other retail establishments before marrying Deane E. Beck on April 18, 1947.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Salem and a former member of Salem Saxon Club Branch 18, Salem Garden Study Club and Salem Golf Club. She set a beautiful table, made stunning hand-pieced quilts and loved to dance.

She leaves her children, Leland E. Beck of North Bethesda, Maryland and Gayle Beck (Paul Hammett) of Lisbon.

She was preceded in death by her husband on October 22, 1992; her twin sister, Matilda Mossey; sisters, Augustine Moser, Elizabeth Zamarelli, Helen Jackson, Rosina Engler and Emma Weber and brothers, Martin and Edward Weber.

There will be no calling hours or services. Instead, her family asks those who loved Hilda to remember her as she was at her 100th birthday party in August 2019.

Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home, Salem.

Memorial tributes may be made to her church or the Salem Community Foundation.

