Helen (Wukotich) Elevick, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen (Wukotich) Elevick 94, of Salem, died at 11:37 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Hospice House in Poland following a short illness.

She was born on November 27, 1925 in Salem, the daughter of the late Peter and Sara (Banda) Wukotich.

She was a lifetime area resident. She worked with her husband as an auditor of the dental business. Helen was very devoted to her husband and after he took ill, she cared for him at home for seven years.

She was a member of the Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was active in the church groups. She served on the Social and Prayer Ministry. A member of the Elks Auxilliary, served on the Mobile Meals program, a Poll worker, and many other volunteer groups. A big supporter of the Lutheran World Relief and made many quilts for them.

She is survived by her children; Judy Lynn (Tom) Reilly of Westminister, Maryland. And Janet Gwen (Douglas) Allen of East Montpier, Vermont., four grandchildren; Janet Elizabeth Reilly, Joaeph Michael (lauren Risby) Reilly, Sara Elizabeth Allen and Zachary Douglas Allen, one great grandchild, Ezra Jude Leal.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on May 5, 1994, by her husband, Dr. Walter Elevick, whom she married on July 11, 1947 and her siblings; Joseph, George and Paul Wukotich.

A Celebration of Life Service will be observed on Monday, December 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Alan Smearsoll and Rev. Donald Wukotich officiating. The burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. A time of visitation will be at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Donations can be made to the church memorial fund 251 South Braodway Avenue, Salem Ohio 44460 or Lutheran Home of Mercy 5810 N. Main Street, Williston, Ohio 43468

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Greenisen Family of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.