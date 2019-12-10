Harry Raymond Taylor, Salem, PA

SALEM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Raymond Taylor, 62, of (Monroe Apartments) Salem, died at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Valley Oaks Care Center.

He was born on April 9, 1957, in Elkins, West Virginia, son of the late James and Alma Taylor.

Harry moved to Ohio in 1987 and later retired as a machine repairman. He enjoyed working, spending time with family, hunting, fishing and talking to people.

He is locally survived by his son, Samuel (Tonya) Taylor and two grandchildren, of Salem; three sisters and four brothers in West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

There will be no local services or calling hours held.

Arrangements were handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.