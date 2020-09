SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Scott Dennison, Sr., 56, of Salem, Ohio, died at 1:19 p.m. on Monday, August 31 at University Hospital Cleveland.

He was born August 24, 1964 in Quantico, Virginia to Garnett and the late Ralph Dennison.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

