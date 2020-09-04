Gregory Scott Dennison, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Scott Dennison, Sr., 56, of Salem, Ohio, died at 1:19 p.m. on Monday, August 31 at University Hospital Cleveland, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born August 24, 1964 in Quantico, Virginia to the loving parents Ralph and Garnett Dennison.

A 1982 graduate of United local high school.

He went on to become a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving four years as a tanker.

He then became an owner/operator and started Greg Dennison Trucking.

Gregory was honest and loyal to all of his family and friends and was a straight shooter when it came to protecting America and serving in the military. He enjoyed listening to new music, watching old Western movies, playing the guitar and going to band practice with the Milestone Band, where he helped with lighting and running background stuff. He loved the outdoors and spending time in the woods, riding motorcycles and playing beer can golf. He enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren, caring for them and spending time with friends.

He is survived by his mother, Garnett Dennison, 83 of Salem; fiancée, Loretta Massoth; three children, Gregory Scott (Nikki), Valerie Joy (Carl) and Dale Edward; his five siblings, Steve (Robin), Jim (Donna), Jack (Vicki) Douglas and Vicki (Tim) Clegg and six grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Ralph Dennison, 67 and his grandson, Derek Dennison, seven months.

A Celebration of Life service and calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home, with calling hours from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Military Honors and funeral starting at 4:00 p.m. All attendees are required by law to wear a mask at all times while on the premises.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory Scott Dennison Sr, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

