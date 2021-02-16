Gregg D. Guiler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregg D. Guiler, 60 of Salem, Ohio, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

He was born on June 13, 1960, in Salem; the son of the late Duane Guiler and Joyce (Woodworth) Guiler.

Gregg is a 1979 graduate of Salem High School.

He was employed at Ventra Salem, a manufacture of products and systems for the automotive industry.

Not only did Gregg work within the automotive industry but his passion was cars as well. He loved everything from working on cars to collecting them both old and new. He had an extensive collection of matchbox cars and model cars. He could also be found at the drag strip enjoying the races. Aside from his car passion, Gregg was an avid gun enthusiast, however, he was not a hunter, as he could never even hurt a fly. He enjoyed his music and especially like to listen to the old LPs. Gregg was a quiet and reserved man. He was a simple man with simple ways and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Along with his mother, Gregg is survived by his son, Peyton Guiler of Salem and siblings, Keith Guiler of Groveport, Ohio and Sharon (Don) Blubaugh of Finley, Ohio.

In addition to his father, Gregg is preceded in death by a daughter, Madalyne, who died in infancy.

There will be no services at this time.

Care was entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem.

