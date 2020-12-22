Glenda Rae (Beck) Bentfeld-Kolosvary, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenda Rae (Beck) Bentfeld-Kolosvary, 76, of Salem, Ohio passed away at 11:04 a.m on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

Glenda was born on April 17, 1944, the daughter of the late Edwin and Effie (Pearl) (Stuart) Beck.

She attended Northwestern High School in Albion, Pennsylvania until early 1960.

Glenda was gifted in the culinary arts. Her talent for creating mouth-watering dishes led her to achieving the honored position of Sous Chef. Glenda began her employment at the truck stop in North Lima and then found her way to the Salem Hills Golf and Country Club and had a successful career for 25 years. Glenda enjoyed creating and working with her hands.

If she wasn’t creating culinary delights, she relaxed and continued to use her creative talents through ceramics and crocheting. Glenda was an avid reader. Whether it was on her tablet or turning the pages of a book, one of her favorite places to spend time and a place you would often find her escaping into the pages of a good book, was the public library. Not only did she love to read, but she also loved Elvis. But, what girl didn’t growing up in the 50’s and 60’s! Admittedly, she had a soft spot for Elvis that she carried with her throughout her days. She liked to play games with her family, but her favorite was Yahtzee. Glenda had many things that she loved and that filled her life with joy, but all of these pale in comparison to the love she felt for her family and joy she experienced spending time with them. Especially the “apples of her eye”, which were her grandchildren.

Glenda is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Daniel) Fortune of Salem; a son, Michael (Marianne Grate) Bentfeld of E. Rochester, Ohio; a step-daughter, Kay Mangus of Leetonia, Ohio; grandchildren, Kirsten (Matthew Confer) Fortune, Meghan (Spencer Ruffner) Fortune, Alexandria (Robert) Dooley, Jacquelene (Victor Trimmer) Bentfeld, Brandon (Ashley Staley) Bentfeld, Tom (Heather) Mangus, Jason (Valery) Mangus, Kathaleen (Matt Semach) Mangus, Mariah Grate, Lloyd Grate and Shane (Krista) Grate; seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Boston, Madison Murphy, Chloe Dooley, Jarrid Mangus, Cole Mangus, Wyatt Mangus and Clayton Mangus; brother-in-law, Bill Tribe and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Glenda is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kolosvary, whom she married in 2006; a granddaughter, Amanda Elise Fortune; a sister, Patricia Tribe; a brother, Charles Beck; half-brother, Charles Welsh and a nephew, Edwin Schmidt.

Visitation for Glenda will be at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, Salem on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Wilhelm, officiating.

Glenda will be laid to rest on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m at Grandview Cemetery along with her granddaughter, Amanda, abiding by her wishes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glenda Rae (Beck) Bentfeld-Kolosvary, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.