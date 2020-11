SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Miller 64, of Salem, died at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center due to complications from COVID.

Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

