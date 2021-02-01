George Perry Nickell, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Perry Nickell, 78, a lifelong resident of Hanoverton, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center following his battle with COVID-19.

George, born December 21, 1942, in Louisa, Kentucky, was the son of late Nelli Prince and Carl Nickell.

George was a graduate of Beaver Local High School.

He was employed with the International Union of Operating Engineers #66, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator.

He was a member of the Eagles Club in Lisbon, Ohio.

He enjoyed working in his garage, his garden and keeping busy around the house. He also enjoyed spending his days with the love of his life, Deborah Seidner.

He is survived by his companion of 27 years, Deborah Seidner, as well as her daughter, Tracy Seidner and son, Jeff Seidner. He is also survived by his children, Duane Nickell, Jeff Nickell, Michelle Fransworth, Eric Nickell and Evan Nickell; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to cherish his memory. He will also be remembered by his friends, Dallas Glover, Ken Brown and the many others who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Perry Nickell and Nelli Prince Taylor.

No memorial service will be held at this time per his wishes.

Care was entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem, OH.

