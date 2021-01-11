George Mordew, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Mordew, Jr. 84, of Salem, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at 2:14 p.m. at his home.

He was born on July 15, 1936, in North Benton, Ohio, the son of the late George and Helen (McGowan) Mordew, Sr.

George was a 1955 graduate of Salem High School.

He worked for over 20 years at the Go-Tag-A-Long camping trailer manufacturer in Washingtonville. He was also a master woodworker and cabinet maker over the years.

George was a life-long learner. He enjoyed every opportunity to go to the library, often spending afternoons there with his children and grandchildren. He loved to do crossword puzzles and solve riddles, keeping his mind sharp into his advanced age.

He had the opportunity to teach and mentor young children by coaching the Salem Stars Youth Football team. Having played football himself and a penchant for teaching skills, George loved to coach. His favorite team was the Browns and he was thrilled to finally see them doing well once again.

In addition, he loved motorcycles. He loved riding his Honda, as well as racing dirt bikes.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, the former Barbara Anne Stoffer, whom he married on March 14, 1974; his daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Gibbs and four grandchildren, Alex, George, Nate and Kait Hall, all of N. Bloomfield. He also had three stepsons, Richard and Rick Beeson, both of Salem and John Beeson of Boardman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald Mordew, Ruthanna Gasior and Margaret Schneider.

The family would like to especially thank Community Hospice for all their love, care, compassion and spiritual help over the past year. The staff and caregivers, Bernie, Amanda and Erica and chaplains, Lisa and Keith, will never ever be forgotten.

There will be no services or visitation held at this time.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice in George’s memory. 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

