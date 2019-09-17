George Allen Burkey, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Allen Burkey, 50, of Lisbon, died at his home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1:40 PM.

He was born on January 7, 1969 in Salem, son of the late Carl and Marjorie Rose (Baughman) Burkey.

He was a 1987 graduate of West Branch High School, attended Kent State University and the Culinary School in Pittsburgh.

He was last employed at MAC Trailor in Salem, formerly at American Standard, Eljers and Pappins Restaurant in Columbiana.



He was survived by his children, Haley, Michael and Zachary, as well as brother C. Joseph Burkey, of Lisbon.

No services are to be held at this time. A private burial will be held in Green Township Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.