Gene Corfee, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene Corfee, 87, of Lisbon, Ohio passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on August 26, 1933 in Lisbon, Ohio, the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Loftus) Carfee.

Gene was proud to serve his country as an Airman in the United States Air Force where he served as an aircraft mechanic from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1957, part of which was during the Korean War.

Gene was a machinist by trade but enjoyed working on cars in his spare time. He liked being outdoors on his deck viewing the beauty of nature all around him and also looked forward to long walks on the bike trail. Whether taking a family vacations or a spur of the moment road trip, Gene loved traveling the country behind the wheel of his car, where there was so much beauty to behold up close and personal. A favorite destination was Heartland Hill Restaurant in Carrollton. His favorite channel to watch on television was The History Channel. Gene also spent time in God’s word and studying the scriptures. Gene had a soft spot for cars, cows and cats but nothing could compare to the spot in his heart that held the love he had for his family.

Gene is survived by his children, Julie Ann Knight, Joel, Abigail and Anna Corfee, all of Lisbon; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and siblings, George Corfee and Donna Bagley, both of Salem, Barbara Van Newkirk, Carol Faith and John Corfee, of Lisbon.

In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by a son, Tim Corfee who passed away in 2019; one grandchild; sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Chestnut and Bonnie and brothers, William, Steve and Robert Corfee, Victor who passed away as a child and Lee who died in infancy.

Gene will receive Military Honors, performed by the Salem Honor Guard on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem.

He will be laid to rest on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

