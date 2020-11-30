Gary Robert Wilde, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary R. Wilde 65, of Salem (Green Township), died Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born on September 23, 1955, in Salem, the son of the late Robert Wilde and May Rose (Wolford) Wilde (aka Smith, Kale)

He lived in the area growing up, moved to New York, then returned back later in life.

Gary was a 1974 Graduate of West Branch High School where he served in the Young and Alive.

He served in the U.S. Army and returned to civilian life as a truck driver.

Gary was a true people person over the years. He loved to talk and visit with others and be the life of the party. Gary could be the very serious type but then turn and crack a good joke and be the true comedian. He was always willing to help others at a time of need.

He was a member of the Damascus Friends Church and was active in the Celebrate Recovery Group at the church.

He was close with son and grandchildren and loved to spend time with them. One very important thing for Gary was the early morning runs to Dunkin’ Donuts. Gary loved to ride his Honda motorcycle and go fishing to enjoy the beauty of nature. He also had a beautiful talent of playing his guitar. When he was not on the phone talking you could find him enjoying a good movie or on the computer messing around.

He is survived by his son, Ryan Wilde of New York; stepchildren, Christopher Sausaman of New York and Julie Barber of Georgia; a sister, Bonnie (Howard) Plessinger of Salem; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Tom Smith.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The Rev. John Ryser of the Church will be officiating. The Salem Honor Guard will offer military honors at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.