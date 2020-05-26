Garnet Fern Rhoads, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Fern (Brintzenhofe) Rhoads, 90 of Salem, died at 12:07 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Crandall Medical Center due to the Covid-19 virus.

She was born on September 21, 1929, in Northfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Homer and Christena (Gallaugher) Brintzenhofe.

She was a homemaker, loving wife and mother where Jesus was always the center. She also delivered newspapers and cleaned houses.

She attended the Salem Bible Church and was formerly a very active member of the Salem Nazarene Church for 56 years.

She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, bird watching and being outdoors in the yard and garden.

She is survived by six children, Linda Deeks of Salem, Larry (Cheryl) Rhoads of Leetonia, Kathy Muse of Wellsville, Diane (Jim) Ellis of Texas, Danny (Becky) Rhoads of Michigan and Mark (Kathie) Rhoads of Georgia; 23 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on November 27, 2013 by her adoring husband, Harry Owen Rhoads, Jr., whom she married on December 21, 1946; a son, Donald; one great-great-grandson and four siblings, Ruth Somogy, Vernard, Homer and Donald Brintzenhofe.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, the calling hour and services will be private for the family only. It will be live-streamed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, starting at 1:30 p.m. and the service starting at 2:00 p.m. Links to the live stream will be posted on the funeral home website and on their Facebook page when the stream starts.

She will be buried at Franklin Square cemetery.

The family has requested that donations be made in Garnet’s honor to your favorite charity or a family in need.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.