SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Fern (Brintzenhofe) Rhodes 90, of Salem, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Copeland Oaks/ Crandall Medical Center due to COVID-19.

She was born on September 21, 1929 in Northfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Homer and Christena (Gallaugher) Britzenhofe.

Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.