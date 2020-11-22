Frederick Russell Knight, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Russell Knight, 64, of Salem, died at 8:29 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center, following complications after having COVID-19.

The family is planning a time of visitation and funeral services at the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Tentative dates include: Visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., all at the church.

The funeral services will follow on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

The family is composing his obituary and it will be posted here.

Arrangements are being handled by The Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

