Francis Junior “Fuzzy” Miller II, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Junior “Fuzzy” Miller II 48, of Lisbon, died at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020, unexpectedly at his mother’s home.

He was born on May 25, 1971, in Salem, the son of Cathleen Ann (Strait) Miller and the late Francis Junior Miller.

He formerly worked at Hum Town, Columbiana County Parks and a short time for Daily Garbage Disposal.

Fuzzy liked the outdoors and spending time hunting and fishing. He was also good at working on and rebuilding engines of all kinds.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Christopher Miller and a sister, Megan Papic; all of Lisbon.

In addition to his father who died in 1986, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Miller, in 2002.

Due to the Covid-19, there will be no services held at this time.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the near future.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.