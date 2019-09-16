Francis “Al” Sheridan, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis “Al” Sheridan, 73, of Salem died at 3:31 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Medical Boardman Campus.

He was born on January 12, 1946, in Portland, Oregon, the son of the late William C. and Jean (Tindall) Sheridan.

He was a retired contractor and a member of the Salem First Baptist Church.

Al enjoyed being in the outdoors fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle, building and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Tamara Sheridan; his children, Abigail “Abby” Sheridan and Daniel Sheridan, all of Salem and two grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Billy Kauffman, Edward Hage and Leann Sheridan.

A celebration of life services will be held on Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

Pastor Claye Folger of the church will be officiating with burial following in Franklin Square Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the services from 10:00 – 11:100 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.