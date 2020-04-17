Frances Jane (Dovenspike) Baughman, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Jane (Dovenspike) Baughman, 98, of Sebring, Ohio (Formerly of Salem, Ohio and Hawthorn, Pennsylvania) passed away at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, due to heart failure in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on March 3, 1922, in Hawthorn, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Clyde and Florence (Smith) Dovenspike.

She was a 1939 graduate of Hawthorn High School.

She was an active member of the Salem First United Methodist Church in Salem. She also volunteered in the Clothing Closet at the American Red Cross for over 20 years, as well as worked in the Salem News and Farm and Dairy newspaper mailrooms.

She and her husband, Wilson enjoyed spending time together going camping. They were able to see the wonders of Gods works by traveling to all 50 states and met many interesting people over their travels. She will be sadly missed by her six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren

On October 2, 1941, Frances married the love of her life and husband of 71 years, Wilson F. Baughman, who passed before her on December 19, 2012.

She is survived by her children, Wilson F. (Linda) Baughman, of Perry, Georgia, Cecelia (Rudy) Hrovatic, of Salem, a brother, Clyde “Sonny” (Erma) Dovenspike, of Rural Valley, Pennsylvania.

Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held when permitted.

The burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery, Salem.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salem First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund 244 South Broadway, Salem, Ohio 44460.

To sign the guest book, please visit our website at apgreenisenfh.com, or our Facebook page at fb.me/APGreenisen

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.