Evelyn Jean (Hendricks) DeRoads, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Jean (Hendricks) DeRoads, 83, of Salem, died at 10:21 p.m., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Salem East Healthcare Center.

She was born on January 11, 1936, in Perry Township/Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward S. and Rosey Etheline (Milliken) Hendricks.

She graduated from Leetonia High School.

She was a former member of the South East Friends Church.

Evelyn formerly worked as a press operator at the Church Budget Envelope Company in Salem and at Fletcher Nursing Home.

She enjoyed watching TV, playing cards and spending time at home.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis Allen (Deborah) DeRoads of Salem and Stephen Douglas (Becky) DeRoads of (Columbus) Milford Center, Ohio; her grandchildren, Aimee (Clayton) Wolf, Stephen (Kristin) DeRoads, Lyndsey (Clayton) Mangen, Jacob DeRoads; her great-grandson, Matthew DeRoads and her sisters, Ruth (Albert) Rowlins of Salem, Beverly Beachler of Salem and Joy Jurina of Salem.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Brian DeRoads, whom she married on June 20, 1954 and who died on October 15, 2000 and her siblings, Carl Hendricks, Paul Hendricks and Ethel Dinsio.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, with Reverend Pete Fowler, officiating.

Visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday.

There will be a graveside service and burial on Monday, July 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in Hope Cemetery.

