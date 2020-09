SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Thompson Kelley, Jr., 68, of Sebring, formerly of Missouri, died at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Salem West Healthcare.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements are being handled by The Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

