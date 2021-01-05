Eugene Preston Messimer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Preston Messimer 86, Salem (Green Twp.) died at his home on Friday, January 1, 2021 following a lengthy illness.

He was born on January 28, 1934 in Bluff City, Tennessee, son of the late John Ray and Georgia (Arrants) Messimer.

Eugene was an electrician from a very young age. He learned from his father then went on to get certified. He was a Union Electrician and traveled all over the United States. Gene worked on the Shippings Port Nuclear Power Plant, Patterson New Jersey. County Jail, Air Force Base in N. Dakota, and New York City to name just a few.

He retired about 24 years ago, so he could spend time with the family and do some traveling.

He was a member of the Greenford Christian Church and enjoyed helping out at the church when able. The new sanctuary project brought him much joy watching and following it to its finish.

He is survived by his children, Douglas (Sandy) Messimer of Salem, Theresa (Rob) Aubrey and Debbie Messimer, a sister Nell Messimer all of Tennessee, five grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 48 years, the former Mary Sue Jacobs, whom he married on April 5, 1953 and died on March 25, 2001 and a brother Junior Messimer in October, 1953.

Services will be on Friday, 7:00 p.m., January 8, 2021, with Rev. John Bush of the church officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Green Township Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.

