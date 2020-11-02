Ernst August Kramer, North Lima, Ohio

October 30, 2020

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernst August Kramer, 92, of North Lima, died at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hampton Woods in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on April 1, 1928, in Columbiana, to the late John and Pauline (Gunnish) Kramer.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

