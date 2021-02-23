Ernest Howard Arnoto, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Howard Arnoto, 65, of Salem, Ohio passed away at Salem Regional Medical Center at 11:25 p.m on Monday, February 15, 2021.

He was born on May 20, 1955 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Clara (Hollabaugh) Arnoto.

Ernest was a graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Ohio.

He was a proud member of the United States Army and served his country honorably during the Vietnam War from June of 1972 till December of 1973. He received the National Defense Service Medal for his marksmanship with an M16.

Ernest spent 42 years in the coal mines of West Virginia as a heavy equipment operator.

His faith was grounded in that of the Catholic faith.

Ernest enjoyed getting out in the peace and quiet of nature. It was here that he could often be found hunting or fishing. Ernest also held and interest in archaeology and the study of the past.

Ernest is survived by his children, twin sons, Mathew (Christy Lynn) Arnoto of Salem and Mark (Megan) Arnoto of Warren, Ohio; a daughter, Clarissie Zellers of Salem and seven grandchildren, Gavin, Carson, Brennden, Mason, Madelyn, Grace and Ruby. Additionally, he is survived by siblings, Peggy Chesnet of Lisbon, Ohio, Diane Coontz of Salem, Anthony “Fred” (Cathy) Arnoto of Ravenna, Ohio and Jenne Geist of Salem, along with close family member, David Anderson.

Ernest will be laid to rest at Lisbon Cemetery in Lisbon, Ohio.

There will be no services.

Care was entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem.

Plant a tree in memory of Ernest by clicking here.