Eric Richard McCleery, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Richard McCleery 67, of Salem, died at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on September 15, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Jake (Earl R.) and Jeannette (Schafer) McCleery.

He was a graduate of Salem High School, and was a former truck driver. He also previously worked at Quaker City Castings and Wings Way Ice. Eric was also a member of the Salem Club.

He is survived by his daughter Shawna McCleery and her mother Mary Beth Schillig both of Jacksonville, Florida., siblings; Holly Anne McCleery of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Rev. Jonathen Michael McCleery of Bay Village, Ohio and two grandchildren.

Due to the condition of this country of ours, there will be a memorial service held in Eric’s honor at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.