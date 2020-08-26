Enid Lorraine Feicht, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Enid Lorraine (Kentzel) Feicht 89, of Salem (Green Township) died at 3:02 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, following complications from a fall in June.

She was born on June 16, 1931 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry M. and Edythe (Rogers) Kentzel.

Enid was a 1949 graduate of Greenford High School and a 1952 graduate of the Salem Hospital School of Nursing where she received her RN degree.

She was a House Nursing Supervisor at Salem Community Hospital for over 55 years.

She was a former baptized member of the Greenford Christian Church where she had taught Sunday School and helped start the first Junior Church.

Enid was a member of the committee to help run the first ever referendum ballot, in the state of Ohio regarding school mergers, in 1968.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Leigh (Martha) Feicht of Lowellville, Lisa Lorraine Feicht of Cleveland and Gyll (Paul) Goehring of Industry, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and sisters, Martha Loar of Austintown, Eunice Core of Orlando, Florida and Carol Davis of Salem.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Walter E. Feicht on February 29, 2000 and one great-grandchild.

Enid was very specific on how she wanted her services to be handled. There will be no pubilc visitation or services held. There will be a private family gathering at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. She will then be buried in Green Township (Christian Church) Cemetery.

Enid had requested that in lieu of flowers, please donate to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation (UPMC), C/O PNC Bank, POB 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926 or Library Foundation, The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 305 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

