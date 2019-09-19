Emma Jean Keefer, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jean Keefer, 93, of Salem, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 5:38 p.m. at the Truman House Community Hospice facility in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

She was born on October 30, 1925, in Washingtonville to the late Edwin and Carrie (Saunders) Fitzpatrick.

She enjoyed caring for her family and cooking. Also, she loved going to Ponderosa Park, listening to country music, listening to the jamboree; as well as, traveling on bus trips with her sisters and friends.



She is survived by her children, Karen S. Humphreys of Salem, Patrick R. Keefer of Salem and Steven H. (Marybeth) Keefer; sisters, Joyce Fitzpatrick of Salem, June Rogers of Salem and Jerilyn Emig of Massillon; as well as, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Randy; her brothers, Joe and James Fitzpatrick and sister, Jane Secrest.

No services are to be held at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

