Elma S. (Pemberton) Dixson, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elma S. (Pemberton) Dixson, 91, of Salem, died at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 7, 1928, in Salem, the daughter of the late A. Lindley and Mary E. (Warrington) Pemberton.

Elma was a 1945 graduate of the Olney Friends School in Barnesville, Ohio and attended Wilmington College for two years.

She was a member of the Sixth Street Friends Meeting in Salem.

She was formerly employed at Crane Deming Pump Company for 40 years. She spent most of her time in the export department.

She was a member of the Salem Elks Aux., Salem and Damascus Historical Societies, Salem Senior Citizens and Salem Retirees.

Elma was a big bowler and enjoyed it for many years. She was very well known at the Salem Hospital as a volunteer in the surgical waiting room and delivered for mobile meals.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Balford W. Dixson on July 6, 1986; brothers, Lawrence and Clarence Pemberton and sisters, Margarete Wiseman, Bertha Eagleton, Dorothy Lilly and Lorena Rutledge.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be on Monday, August 29 at 12:00 Noon at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

A time of visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 29. The Pastor Steve Lowe of the Damascus Friends Church will be officiating.

The burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Donations can be made to the Mobile Meals Program, 1995 East State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460