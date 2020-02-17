Ellen Christine (Quinn) Whaley, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Christine (Quinn) Whaley 70, of Hanoverton, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home following a short illness.

She was born on April 17, 1949 in Leetonia, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel (Reddick) Quinn.

She was a 1968 graduate of Salem High School.

She formerly worked 28 years as a baker for Columbiana Sparkle Market.

She was a quiet person who liked spending time at home on the computer and watching TV.

She is survived by her sons, Walter and Travis Whaley both of Hanoverton; siblings, Robert (Daisy) Quinn of Orlando, Florida and Elizabeth Kilgore of Columbiana and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Louis “Pete”, Roy and Ralph Quinn.

There will be no public servics or calling hours held.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

