Eldridge “Nick” Nathaniel Stout, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eldridge “Nick” Nathaniel Stout, 63, of East Palestine, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Nick was born on August 17, 1957, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the son of the late Lonzie and Dora (Williams) Stout.

A true American Patriot through and through, Nick loved his country. He was a member of the United States Army and was honorable discharged.

Following the Army, Nick was employed as a truck driver carrying freight which offered him the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the country that he loved so much.

Nick was red, white, and blue to his core but truth be known, there was a little orange and brown mixed in as well. A die hard Cleveland Browns fan, Nick supported his Browns come what may in the good times and not so good, Nick was loyal to his Browns. Nick also had a wide range of interests, hobbies and skills most of which required a keen mind, such as pool, chess and martial arts as well as a steady hand and precision accuracy when enjoying his other passions such as darts, archery, knife throwing, or shooting at the gun range. Nick was also a skilled guitar player. Nick experienced a full life and there were many things that gave his life great enjoyment. Nick had a big heart and love enough to go around. From his dogs, to his friends and especially his family there was nothing that meant more or gave Nick’s life more meaning than these and to those who knew him, there lives have been greatly blessed.

He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Lynn Stout from Cleveland; seven grandchildren and two sisters, Lytha Hursky of Lisbon, Ohio and Ava Sharp-Seitz of Elyria, Ohio.

Along with his parents, Nick is preceded in death by two grandchildren and his brother, Joseph who passed away in 2011.

There will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem, Ohio.

