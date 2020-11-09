Edwin Leon Manners, Damascus, Ohio

DAMACUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Edwin Leon Manners, 74, of Damascus, died at 10:56 a.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital/Mercy Medical Center, Boardman, following COVID.

A full obituary will be forthcoming.

Services will be on Friday, November 13, 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 12, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church and from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13.

Masks will be required, no physical contact with anyone and social distancing from one another.

The graveside committal service will be in Zion Cemetery in Stoneboro, Pennsylvania late Friday afternoon.

The services will be live streamed by the church.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rev Edwin Leon Manners, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: