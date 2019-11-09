Dorothy Lorraine (Coleman) Bixler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Lorraine (Coleman) Bixler 90, of Salem, died at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Akron General Hospital following a stroke.

She was born on December 15, 1928 in Sacramento, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Fred Ray and Sadie Melinda (Weidman) Coleman.

She was a home maker and a member of the Salem Bible Methodist Church. She was an excellent Pennsylvania Dutch cook, crocheted many blankets and doilies and a dear friend to all.

She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Jean Bixler of Salem, two brothers; Gene (Carol) Coleman and Thomas Coleman both of Middletown, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clair Bixler in 1982, son Clair Joseph Bixler, a young man she raised, Steve Gregg Neubold, siblings; Daniel, Earl and Shirley Coleman and Marion Leitzel.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Salem Bible Methodist Church with Rev. David W. Crosley officiating. A time of visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church. There will be additional services on Thursday at the Muir (Pa) Pilgrim Holiness Church and burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Muir, Pa.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

