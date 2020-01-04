Doris “DJ” (Ling) Dennison, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris “DJ” (Ling) Dennison, 59, of Salem, died 4:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born on July 25, 1960 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George and Doris (Colbert) Ling.

Doris was known as “DJ” or “Mama D” to those who knew her. Her family and all those she “adopted” were the whole world to her. She gave freely of her motherly love and care to many children over her life.

DJ was a member of the Salem Church of Christ and a big supporter of the Special Olympics.

The family are proud Chicago Cub fans and loved to go watch them play. She also loved football and had a heart big enough to love both the Browns and the Ravens. An extensive part of her years was spent helping and supporting the Salem Little Quakers. DJ found much joy in making crafts and giving them away as gifts.

She is survived by her Husband, Richard E. Dennison Sr. whom she married on November 24, 1990, Children; James (Jennifer) Ling, Rachel (fiance Jamie) Dennison and Michael (Karli) Dennison all of Salem, siblings; Sarah Nelson and James Ling of Salem and George Ling of Florida, grandchildren; Jason Dennison and Lilah Lodge, an aunt, Doreen Johnston, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She also had two stepsons, Richard Dennison Jr. and Justin Dennison.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle Roy Colbert and aunt Dolores Oldham.

Services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Dr Eric Matthews of the church will be officiating.

The burial will follow in Hope Cemetery in Salem.

A time of visitation will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday one hour prior to the services.