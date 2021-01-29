Donna Blanchard, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Blanchard, 62, died on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Born in Charlottesville, North Carolina on January 10, 1959.

She is survived by her children, Sabrina (Bong) Lee, Candis (Brian) Goudy and Joshua (Kelly) Lapmardo; nine grandchildren, Dominic, Andrew, Leah, Parker, Quinn, Olivia, Brendyn, Aydan and Liam; four siblings, Paula Clear, Darlene Shahan-Robinson, Jessie Clear and Deanna Shahan.

Donna is preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Nicole Goudy-Mehno; father, Frank Clear; mother; Shirley Shahan; sister, Helen Manqueros and her brother, Russell Clear.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

Services will follow at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Francis Burkhart, officiating.

