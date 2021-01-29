Donna Blanchard, Lowellville, Ohio

Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services

January 23, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Blanchard, 62, died on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Born in Charlottesville, North Carolina on January 10, 1959.

She is survived by her children, Sabrina (Bong) Lee, Candis (Brian) Goudy and Joshua (Kelly) Lapmardo; nine grandchildren, Dominic, Andrew, Leah, Parker, Quinn, Olivia, Brendyn, Aydan and Liam; four siblings, Paula Clear, Darlene Shahan-Robinson, Jessie Clear and Deanna Shahan.

Donna is preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley Nicole Goudy-Mehno; father, Frank Clear; mother; Shirley Shahan; sister, Helen Manqueros and her brother, Russell Clear. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

Services will follow at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Francis Burkhart, officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Blanchard, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com