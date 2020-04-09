Donald Lee Fetty, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lee Fetty 70, of Salem, (Formerly of E. Liverpool) died at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Salem West Healthcare.

He was born on August 17, 1949 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and Lillian (Cook) Fetty.

He served in the US Army during the Vietnum War.

He was a janitor for the East Liverpool City School System.

Don was one of nine children; Eugene, George, William, Jesse, Norman, Robert, Donald Fetty and Virginia Vaughn.

Don will be buried Thursday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.