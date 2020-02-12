Donald Earl Louk, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Earl Louk, 85, of Salem, died at 1:33 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born on June 23, 1934, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of the late Bryan and Delcia (Baughman) Louk.

He was self-employed as a truck driver for over 35 years.

He enjoyed playing his guitar, caring for his firearm collection, building and driving kit cars and spending time in a cabin in Valley Head, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Lou Rector, whom he married on July 10, 1953, four children; Donald Bryan Louk of Painesville, Ronald Edward Louk of Salem, David Allan Louk of Salem and Michael Hicks of Clairton, Pennsylvania, siblings Richard and Robert Louk, both of Columbus, Russell Louk of Vermillion and Nancy Barr of Freehold, New Jersey, as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Bryant, Virgil, Charles and Gary Louk.

No services are to be held at this time.

Burial will be in New Martinsville, West Virginia, at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

You may sign the guestbook at apgreenisenfh.com

