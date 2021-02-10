Dixie L. Young, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dixie L. Young, 77, of Salem, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital/Mercy Medical in Boardman.

She was born on May 28, 1944, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Paul F. and Lorenna M. (Sigle) Garrett.

Dixie worked in the office at Dart Trucking Company in Canfield for many years and later became a receptionist at the Columbiana County Mental Health Center in Lisbon. In addition, Dixie was self-employed as a dog groomer out of East Palestine. She worked at Arcelor Mittal Steel in Warren, Ohio as a security guard and retired from there.

Dixie is survived by daughters, Angela Colella of Dayton, Ohio and Phyllis Jackson of East Liverpool, Ohio; her half-sister, Mary Bash of Negley, Ohio; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dixie is preceded in death by her sister, Paula D. Garrett; half-brother, Robert Doty; half-sisters, Alice Doty and Lorna Kuhley and her lifelong companion, Thomas Wolski.

Special thanks to Bill and Esther Fish and Don and Ann Lutz for always being there for mom. Thanks as well, goes to Damascus Friends Church.

There will be no services per her wishes.

Arrangements were entrusted to Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Salem, Ohio.

She will be laid to rest at Crest Haven Memorial Garden in New Waterford, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Humane Society of Columbiana County, 1825 South Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460

