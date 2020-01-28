Dianna Lynn Solomon, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianna Lynn (Baker) Solomon, 70, of Salem, died at her home in the early morning hours of Monday, January 27, 2020.

She was born on February 11, 1949, in Salem, to the late Dale and Ruby (McCluggage) Baker.

Dianna graduated High School in 1968 from David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Ohio.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed making art projects, which included knitting, crochet, quilting and sewing.

She is survived by her children, Priscilla Solomon of Salem, Paul (Lisa) Solomon of Lisbon and Diandra (Steve) Pavelko of Columbiana; siblings, Jeanne Hickman of Salem, Nancy Miller of Lisbon, Athelda Jane “Teddy” Hartman of Youngstown, Dale Baker, Jr. of Lisbon, Deborah Dowdell of Lisbon and Ronald Baker of Lisbon, as well as, six grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Solomon, Jr., whom she married on November 28, 1970.

Services will be held on Monday, February 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, with Dan Moffett officiating. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Damascus Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

You may sign the guest book at apgreenisenfh.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 29, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.