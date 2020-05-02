Dennis Ray Everly, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Ray Everly, 67, of Columbiana, died at 7:23 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center / Wade Park Campus.

He was born on February 26, 1953, in Massillon, Ohio, the son of the late Billy Dennis and Edna Mae (Sickman) Everly.

He served in the US Army.

He is survived by his three children; Amanda Mae, Brandon Joseph and Nicholas Ray Everly, as well as two sisters, Linda Robin Bolyard and Tamara Ruth Everly both of Massillon and his caregiver Sharyn Mohr of Columbiana

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Rebecca Pellock.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funerla Home & Cremation Services.