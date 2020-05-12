Dennis James Ripple, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis James Ripple 64, of Salem, formerly of Lisbon, died at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Salem North Healthcare due to Covid-19.

He was born in Salem on December 28, 1955, son of the late Warren and Dorothy (McKenzie) Ripple.

He served in the U.S. Army and last worked at Lincoln Machine.

He was a member of the Salem Slovak Club and attended the Salem First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by a brother and sister.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home and online at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with Rev. P. Doug George officiating.

Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery.

The stream will start 30 minutes prior. Links to the live stream will be posted on our Facebook page and in the obituary on our website at about 10:30 a.m. You may visit our website at apgreenisenfh.com and Facebook page at fb.me/APGreenisen to comment and leave condolences on the obituary or sign the guestbook.

Donations may be made to the Salem First United Methodist Church, 244 S Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.