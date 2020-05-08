Breaking News
Denise M. Forbes, Salem, Ohio

Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services

May 5, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise M. Forbes 57, of Salem, (Formerly of Struthers) died at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on May 25, 1962 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Thomas D. and Dorothy Alice (Yemm) Forbes II.

Denise moved to Salem in June, 2017, coming from Struthers. She was last employed at MVP Construction.

She is survived by her brother Donald from Lewis Center, Ohio and a host of relatives and friends.

No services will be held.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

