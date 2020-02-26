Denise (Duke) Bryan, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise (Duke) Bryan 78, of Salem, died unexpectedly Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born on March 9, 1941 in Salem, the daughter of the late Oliver and Lucille (Circle) Duke.

A 1959 Graduate of Salem High School and a graduate of the Pittsburgh Art Institute. She was a former Commercial Artist with Ohio Bell Telephone Company.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond T. Bryan whom she married on September 12, 1964, sisters, Dolores Campbell of Sebring and Pat Swartz (Dick) Ward of Salem.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Billy Duke in 1959.

No services or visitation to be held at this time.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.