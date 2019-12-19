Della Ruth (Weingart) Carr, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Della Ruth (Weingart) Carr 91, of Salem, died at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Blossom Nursing and Rehab. Center.

She was born on October 18, 1928, in Salem, the daughter of the late Walter D. and Edna M. (Minser) Weingart.

She was a lifetime area resident (Goshen Road and the Winona area) and was formerly employed at the Deming Pump Company. She also worked at the Salem AAA office and was co-owner/operator of the Carr Gift and Picture Framing from 1949 to 1979.

She loved to do woodworking, needle and stitching crafts and knitting. One of her favorite things to do was travel.

A member of the Salem Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith and a 1946 graduate of the Goshen High School.

She is survived by her children; Cheryl Lynn (James) Bates, Linda Sue (Robert) Scott all of Salem and Fred (Debbie) Carr of Delaware, Ohio, six grandchildren; Tara Bates, Joshua (Kimberly) Bates, Victoria (Kyle) Hiscox, Amanda (Ben) Waite, Cindee Wallace, Stacee (Jim) Fletcher, ten great grandchildren; James, Joel, Olivia, Ella, Asher, Esther, Jeff, Chloe, McKensie and Jessica, siblings; Sandra (Harley) Groff and Donald (June) Weingart both of Salem and a sister-in-law Geraldine Weingart of Alliance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Warren Carr, siblings; Blanche Lutz, Verla Ross, Galen, Elton, Vernon and Roger Lee Weingart.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff and management of Blossom for the loving care they extended to Della.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith.

The burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services and Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.