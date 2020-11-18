Debra Ann Cehrs, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Ann Cehrs, 60, passed away at 6:16 p.m., on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her son’s home in Lisbon.

She was born on March 28, 1960, in Salem, the daughter of the late Dwain and Virg (Zimmerman) Votaw.

Debra was a graduate of United High School and was employed as a nurse’s aide at Copeland Oaks in Sebring.

She is survived by her sons, Joshua (Fallan) Cehrs, with whom she lived in Lisbon and Christopher (Pamela) Cehrs; two grandchildren of Kensington and two brothers, Dave Votaw of Salem and James Votaw of Georgia.

In addition to her parents, Debra is preceded in death by her brother, Dwight Votaw.

Debra’s resting place will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Salem.

